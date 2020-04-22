Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,347 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

