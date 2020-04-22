Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VB opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Latest News

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,800 CDW
Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 116 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc
Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,347 Shares of CVS Health Corp
Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Hershey Co


