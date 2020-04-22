Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hershey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.26.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

