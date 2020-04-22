Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,669 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,616,000 after buying an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after buying an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

