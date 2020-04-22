Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after purchasing an additional 684,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,436,000 after buying an additional 173,995 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

