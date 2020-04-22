Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

