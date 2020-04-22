Csenge Advisory Group Has $404,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

