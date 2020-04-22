DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.19 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in WP Carey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

