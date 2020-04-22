DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.30 Million Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.02. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

