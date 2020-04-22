Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

