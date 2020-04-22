Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.