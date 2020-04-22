Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

DIS stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

