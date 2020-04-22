Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 541 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,415 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,334. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

