Cardinal Capital Management Has $12.83 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

