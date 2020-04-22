Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

LOVE opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

