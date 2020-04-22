Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $131,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

