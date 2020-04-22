Evercore ISI Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Underperform

Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $575.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.