Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $26.15 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

