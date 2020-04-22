Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE:WAL opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.