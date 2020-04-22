Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,212.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $833.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.