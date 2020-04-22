Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BUD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.