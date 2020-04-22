Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BUD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Analyst Recommendations for Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Lovesac
Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Lovesac
Citigroup Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus
Citigroup Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus
Evercore ISI Lowers Intuitive Surgical to Underperform
Evercore ISI Lowers Intuitive Surgical to Underperform
Textron Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Textron Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Western Alliance Bancorporation PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Western Alliance Bancorporation PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet Price Target to $1,500.00
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet Price Target to $1,500.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report