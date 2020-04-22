Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz Sells 2,729 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $198,016.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Amirali Talasaz sold 7,771 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $564,951.70.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50.

GH stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

