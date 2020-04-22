International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. International Paper posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

IP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

