Zacks Investment Research Increases ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $51.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price upped by Zacks Investment Research to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ASGN by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.