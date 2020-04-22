Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,344.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

