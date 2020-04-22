Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron (NYSE:TXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Textron by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,031,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.