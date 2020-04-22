Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 40,000 Shares

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

PD opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth $18,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 53,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

