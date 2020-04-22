Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $42.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

NYSE:WAL opened at $30.89 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after buying an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after buying an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

