Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

PBYI opened at $10.47 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 118,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 163,303 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

