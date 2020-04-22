Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,518,250.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00.

ETSY stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 478,305 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

