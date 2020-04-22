Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 7.9%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VINO) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 2,465 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

