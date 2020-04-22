Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 7.9%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VINO) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 2,465 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Etsy Inc CEO Josh Silverman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock
Etsy Inc CEO Josh Silverman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock
Gaucho Group Shares Down 7.9%
Gaucho Group Shares Down 7.9%
NetGear, Inc. Insider Michael F. Falcon Sells 8,517 Shares
NetGear, Inc. Insider Michael F. Falcon Sells 8,517 Shares
ProGreen Properties Stock Price Down 33.3%
ProGreen Properties Stock Price Down 33.3%
Medallia CEO Sells $683,150.61 in Stock
Medallia CEO Sells $683,150.61 in Stock
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report