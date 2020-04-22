NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Michael F. Falcon Sells 8,517 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $701.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of NetGear by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

