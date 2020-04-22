ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) Stock Price Down 33.3%

ProGreen Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGUS) shares traded down 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 439,149 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,808,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS)

ProGreen US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

