Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $683,150.61 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $683,150.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,813,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,072 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $973,064.48.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 85,174 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $2,624,210.94.

Medallia stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -15.59.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

