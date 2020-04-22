Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,276 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,029% compared to the average volume of 113 put options.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.