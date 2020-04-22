Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 100%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE)’s stock price fell 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, 15,940 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 43,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$775,151.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

