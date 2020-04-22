Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

About Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF)

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

