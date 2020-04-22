Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Shares Up 2.8%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.24, 22,701 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 37,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Several research firms have commented on MCR. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Macro Enterprises from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Macro Enterprises from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.41.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

