Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Down 100%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE)’s stock price was down 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 31,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 26,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$844,400.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.