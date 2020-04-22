Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Shares Down 29.6%

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) fell 29.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average session volume of 36,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -5.90.

Datable Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

