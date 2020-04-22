Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Shares Down 29.6%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) fell 29.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average session volume of 36,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -5.90.

Datable Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial
Commerce Resources Trading Down 100%
Commerce Resources Trading Down 100%
Fincera Trading 2.7% Higher
Fincera Trading 2.7% Higher
Macro Enterprises Shares Up 2.8%
Macro Enterprises Shares Up 2.8%
Wavefront Technology Solutions Trading Down 100%
Wavefront Technology Solutions Trading Down 100%
Datable Technology Shares Down 29.6%
Datable Technology Shares Down 29.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report