THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.60 ($0.18), 338,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 396% from the average session volume of 68,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.17).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

About THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilizing the investment skills of Third Point LLC through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E shares of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (the Master Fund).

