Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 1,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

