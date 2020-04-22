GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPRK. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,545 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 333,461 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 92.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

