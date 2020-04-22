General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.