PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

