Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

