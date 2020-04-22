GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. "

EAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 1,411,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,818,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 1,181,751 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

