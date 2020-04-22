Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Nike were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.