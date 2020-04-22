GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), 131,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 228,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.60 ($1.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 42.22 and a current ratio of 42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.88.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.