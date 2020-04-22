Apollo Minerals (ASX:AON) Shares Down 100%

Apollo Minerals Limited. (ASX:AON) traded down 100% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.01), 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 157,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$750,595.00 ($532,336.88).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

About Apollo Minerals (ASX:AON)

Apollo Minerals Limited engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects. It holds 100% interest in the Couflens tungsten-copper-gold project located in the Pyrenees region of southern France; and a 75% interest in the Aurenere project located in Spain. Apollo Minerals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

